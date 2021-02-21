Cybertronic Spree is band of rockers in Transformers costumes who cover music from The Transformers soundtrack and beyond. Here they perform a kick Earthlings' ass cover of Heart's "Barracuda."
Image: Screengrab
Transformers band, The Cybertronic Spree, doing Heart's "Barracuda"
