A fascinating website with the source photos for the people on the cover of Sgt. Pepper

Here's a guy who, for the last several years, has been trying to track down the source photos of the people who appeared on the cover of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), The Beatles' eighth studio album.

The collage was designed by Peter Blake and his wife Jann Haworth, and the cut-outs were assembled in Michael Cooper's London photographic studio. Michael and his team toiled hard to construct the 'cast of extras', using a mix of photos sourced from the BBC Hulton Picture Library, images from private collections, waxworks and personal artifacts, including a gnome owned by Ringo Starr.

My first search was for Olympic swimmer and Tarzan actor Johnny Weissmuller (the picture behind Ringo and Paul). When I eventually located the source image, with the unexpected chimp and horn, it was so bizarre and out of context it piqued my interest.

I've now set myself the challenge of hunting down all of the original pictures on the sleeve. Any other oddities I discover on the way will also be added here.