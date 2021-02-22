An American Airlines crew reportedly saw a cigar-shaped UFO yesterday, similar to 3 years ago

In 2017, a never-before-seen cigar-shaped interstellar "visitor," or perhaps an asteroid, was spotted from a telescope in Hawaii. It was named "Oumuamua." Cut to more than three years later, an American Airlines crew may have spotted another mysterious flying cylinder.

Yesterday, the crew on American Airlines Flight 2292, flying between Cincinnati and Phoenix, saw a strange sight pass over the plane, according to The Drive. They described it as a "long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile," and noticed it when the plane was flying over New Mexico.

In audio received by The Drive, which they are trying to authenticate with the FAA (some of which can be downloaded here), the pilot says, "Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us – I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing – moving really fast right over the top of us."

I haven't seen this reported elsewhere, but I'm keeping an eye out and will update if I see anything else.

Image by: European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser – Flickr