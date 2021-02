Some are enjoying the snow more than others. The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma posted a video of their polar bear "Blizzard" having a frosty spa day, submerging his little nose, rolling around, and generally grooving on the snow.

25-year-old Blizzard was rescued as a cub in Canada after being separated from his mother. After being in the rainy Pacific Northwest for so long, it's sweet to see him get a little taste of the tundra again.