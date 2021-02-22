Bonnie Bramlett sings "Superstar" to Leon Russell just months before he died

In this very heartfelt and moving performance, singer-songwriter Bonnie Bramlett sings "Superstar," the song that she co-wrote with Leon Russell (and her husband, Delaney).

The performance took place at Music City Roots Live From The Factory (Nashville) in June of 2016. Leon Russell is in the audience and she dedicates the song to him. Russell would have a heart attack a month later and would die a few months after that. This may be the last time he was seen in public.



Of course, "Superstar" was made into a mega-hit by The Carpenters. Here is their version of the song.

[H/t Laurie Fox]

Image: YouTube