Castle in the Sky robot looms over Seattle suburb

Honestly, why even buy a house if you're not going to do stuff like this? Designer Darrell Toland erected a giant sculpture of the robot from Hayao Miyazaki's animated film Castle in the Sky in his front yard in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. This has to be one of my favorite breeds of roadside attraction: compulsive creation for the hell of it, no financial compensation required. And while the sculpture is free for one and all to admire, neighbors have taken to leaving tokens of appreciation in the Laputa robot's outstretched hand, many of which are catalogued on the Castle in the Sky Robot Tumblr.

If you have any other questions, Toland's Tumblr has answers.