Evil, carnivorous aliens that follow E.T.'s signal back to Earth. Elliott, Gertie, and Michael tortured to the breaking point. Elliot's cries of agony summoning E.T. to the rescue.
Wow, what a difference a sequel makes. Even before the original E.T. was released in 1982, Steven Spielberg and Melissa Mathison were already working on a treatment to a sequel, E.T. 2: Nocturnal Emiss… er… Fears. Lucky for us, that movie never saw the light of day.
Image: Screengrab
E.T. II, the mega-dark sequel that never happened
