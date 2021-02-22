How a British journalist became "the Morbidly Obese Pancake Man"

For some reason I've been offered my first covid jab and am now wondering whether I'm actually much older than I think I am — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 16, 2021

Liam Thorp, the political editor of the Liverpool Echo, got a notice from the National Health Service that he needed to come in for a COVID vaccine. Thorp is 32 years old and has no condition that would warrant a vaccine at this stage of the rollout. Why was he flagged to get one? He called to ask if it were really his turn, which led to some checking. His doctor later called back to say there had been a mistake and he wasn't due for a shot yet.

I mean I've put on a few pounds in lockdown but not that many — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

For reference, a BMI of 40 or more is considered morbidly obese – so I'm not sure what this would have made me.



The man's nervous tone cracked into a laugh when I joked about putting on weight and losing a significant amount of height during the lockdown.



If I had been less stunned, I would have asked why no one was more concerned that a man of these remarkable dimensions was slithering around south Liverpool.

Of course, the story went viral, and Thorp is now known as "the Morbidly Obese Pancake Man." You can read the entire story at the Liverpool Echo.

[via Nag on the Lake]