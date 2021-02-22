NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down last weekend. Above is a panorama stitched together from six images captured by the rover's navigation cameras. Perseverance is equipped with a microphone and below are the first audio recordings of Mars. The wooshing sound is wind. Below the audio clip, watch video of the rover landing in the Jezero Crater. More info at NASA.
Listen to the first audio recording of Mars (and see incredible video of the Perseverance rover landing)
