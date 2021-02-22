Ridley Scott's Alien came out in 1979. Two years later, Peter Hyman's film Outland was released, starring Sean Connery and Peter Boyle. At the time, I remember being struck by the similar vibe shared by the two films.
This video explores some of these and asks: "Does Outland take place within the Alien universe?" While that would be a no from me, it is striking to see the similar DNA of the two films.
Image: Screengrab
Looking at the similarities between Alien and Outland
Ridley Scott's Alien came out in 1979. Two years later, Peter Hyman's film Outland was released, starring Sean Connery and Peter Boyle. At the time, I remember being struck by the similar vibe shared by the two films.