Supreme Court allows release of Trump's taxes to prosecutor

The U.S. Supreme Court today chose not to intervene in New York's efforts to get Trump to turn over his taxes. He is now out of lives in the game of avoiding their disclosure to prosecutors there.

It means that the grand jury investigation into alleged hush money payments and other issues will no longer be hampered by Trump's fight to keep the documents secret. The ruling was issued without comment or noted dissent.Vance celebrated the order, saying in a tweet, "The work continues."

You're not going to get to see them, though; the subpoena doesn't make Trump's finances public.