This 1980s TV spot for GE cassette players is like an epic fantasy sci-fi flick

This 1985 commercial for GE cassette players looks like Apple's "1984" ad as directed by Roger Vadim and produced by Dino De Laurentiis. It's only 90 seconds long but seems to last for 3 hours.

From We Are The Mutants:

The GE mini-epic sports obvious Cold War overtones, with the terse and swaggering warriors liberating the oppressed and repressed city with an arsenal of superior hair, superior tunes, and superior tech. The post-apocalyptic theme, which popped up in surprising corners of popular media throughout the decade, was even used in a print-advertised sweepstakes: grand prize was a 1986 Pontiac Fiero, and first prize was a trip for two to the '86 MTV Music Video Awards. Alas, the good guys lost. GE's consumer electronics division shuttered in 1986, soundly thrashed by another American Cold War nemesis: Japan and its bubble economy.

[Via r/ObscureMedia]