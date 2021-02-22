Watch a 140 year-old Victorian home roll down the street and take a right turn

Ok, watching a 140-year-old full-on Victorian mansion cruising through the city streets is hands-down one of the top wildest things I've ever witnessed. The Englander house moving from Franklin St to Fulton St this morning in SF pic.twitter.com/kqbyiy62ke

In San Francisco, a 140-year-old Victorian home was jacked up and rolled six blocks to a new location. The house was schlepped on a remote-controlled hydraulic dolly. It took six hours and cost $400,000. From SFGATE:

[The home's new neighbor, a former mortuary,] was previously moved about 12 feet toward the lot line to make room for the Englander House. The two buildings will be combined into a new development, with 10 units built in the former mortuary building and the Englander House converted into seven units.

The large, 75-foot wide lot where the Englander House once sat will now become the site of a new 47-unit apartment complex. That's a total of 64 new housing units as a result of this historic move[…]

While such a feat hasn't been completed in more than 45 years, San Franciscans used to move homes fairly frequently. Due to the young city's constant revising of sidewalks, streets and grid lines — and the fact that unlike East Coast brick homes, San Francisco's redwood houses were relatively light — giant structures could often be seen moving around the streets in the late 1800s and early 1900s.