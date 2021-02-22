Watch this time lapse video of a Victorian house cruising through San Francisco

San Franciscans arose at sunrise and gathered along Franklin Street to watch an unusual grand procession. An 1880 Victorian house was being moved from 807 Franklin Street to its new home at 635 Fulton St, traveling on a hydraulic dolly operated by remote control. Victorians are SF's signature look and it's nice to see one being protected and preserved in a grand fashion. Watch these cool time lapse videos filmed by my old pal John Kiffmeyer to see the surreal journey for yourself.