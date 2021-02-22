You Give Love A Bad Rasputin

"You Give Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi was a catchy song, but you know what it needs? A disco beat! Shahar Varshal mashed it up with Boney M's "Rasputin." Oh, those Russians…
[via Metafilter]
