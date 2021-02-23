Watch: An 81-year-old 'fitness junkie' shows her stuff on TikTok

Carla Sinclair
@erikarischko

#duet with @ellamaerayner an 81 yr old Grandma is missing here 😜 💪 #seashanty #wellerman #homeworkout #excercise #fitness

♬ Wellerman – Sea Shanty / 220 KID x Billen Ted Remix – Nathan Evans & 220 Kid & Billen Ted

If your motivation to work out during the past corona year has been lacking, check out 81-year-old Erika Rischko on TikTok. The Germany-based octogenarian started posting videos of herself last spring doing all kinds of heavy-duty exercises, including planks, pull-ups, lifting weights, and even dancing.

After almost a year she has 124, 400 followers, more than 100 posts, and more than 2 million likes. As she told Reuters, "Move and do something! Don't just sit in a corner and mope. That's just the worst."