Watch: An 81-year-old 'fitness junkie' shows her stuff on TikTok

If your motivation to work out during the past corona year has been lacking, check out 81-year-old Erika Rischko on TikTok. The Germany-based octogenarian started posting videos of herself last spring doing all kinds of heavy-duty exercises, including planks, pull-ups, lifting weights, and even dancing.

After almost a year she has 124, 400 followers, more than 100 posts, and more than 2 million likes. As she told Reuters, "Move and do something! Don't just sit in a corner and mope. That's just the worst."