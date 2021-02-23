Beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti (RIP) reads a poem about his dog

Here is 1965 video of pioneering Beat poet and City Lights owner Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who died yesterday at age 101, reading a poem about his dog Homer.
"Dog" was published in 1958 in Ferlighetti's masterpiece A Coney Island of the Mind: Poems.
