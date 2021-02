Yesterday, Jason posted a video from someone in Texas who couldn't melt a snowball in 10 seconds with a hairdryer and seems to think something funny is going on. Like dogs barking at the rain, many us are mystified and annoyed by the whims of nature. But not all of us think that the snow is made of plastic and mistake soot for charring. Here is an hour-long compendium of them, with a nicely sinister ambient soundtrack.

"Snow that doesn't melt and turns black? We don't eat that"