They make the magic seem so easy. Above, a breakdown of how Daft Punk (RIP) chopped and flipped a few seconds sampled from Eddie Johns's obscure 1979 disco track "More Spell On You" (below) to build the foundation of "One More Time."
How Daft Punk chopped and flipped a disco sample to create "One More Time"
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- music
- sampling
Daft Punk splits
Electronic music duo Daft Punk is calling it quits after 28 years. The split is revealed in a YouTube video titled "Epilogue", depicting our helmeted heroes walking together in the desert. One's pace flags and he falls behind. When the other returns to check on him, an ending is determined. READ THE REST
Who remembers Columbia House Music Club?
Happy mutants of a certain age will remember Columbia House Music Club, which was extremely popular in the 70s and 80s. For a penny, you would get 8 (or 11 or 12) LPs (or tapes, 8-tracks, or CDs). Then, you had to order a number of other records at (inflated) "regular club prices" to fulfill… READ THE REST
Listen to the musical roots of the Grateful Dead
Before the Grateful Dead, there was Woody Guthrie, Elizabeth Cotten, Lead Belly, Big Mama Thornton, and countless other country, bluegrass, folk, and blues artists. Indeed, Jerry Garcia frequently praised Harry Smith's incredible Anthology of American Folk Music, released by Folkways Records in 1952, as a major influence. For many people, The Dead remain a wonderful… READ THE REST
This 5.1-channel home theater system can turn your living room into a screening room
Some people are just soundbar people. And hey, plenty of soundbars are more than serviceable, offering up robust quality sound that makes your favorite TV shows, movies, and video games really pop. But, when you stack a soundbar next to a premium 5.1 surround-sound home theater setup? Well, the results are really night and day. It's kind… READ THE REST
Clearcover saves money for drivers who know the right auto insurance provider matters
Sometimes, it doesn't feel like being smart and driven gives you a ton of advantage over those who aren't as bright or aren't as motivated. Even though you've worked hard to launch a career, build some positive credit history, or start your journey toward a happy, productive future, the simple fact that you're what Gen… READ THE REST
This crazy-cool power station makes assembling power outlets a simple snap away
There's a reason why the Swiss Army knife has been an essential everyday carry item since long before the term EDC was even a thing. It appears to the Boy Scout mentality in all of us, with the utility to pull out a blade, corkscrew, nail file, or practically anything you need at a moment's notice. That… READ THE REST