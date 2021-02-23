Decades before leading a team of more than 100 engineers responsible for The Perseverance rover that landed on Mars this week, East L.A. native Sergio Valdez was a student of none other than Jaime Escalante at Garfield High. In case you're too young to remember or so old you forgot, Escalante was such a bad-ass math teacher that they made a movie about him in the '80s called Stand and Deliver. Guess he's still got it.
Mars landing engineer is Jaime Escalante's former student
