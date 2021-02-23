Policeman's deathbed confession: the NYPD and the FBI killed Malcolm X

Since 1965, the story has been that members of the Nation of Islam killed Malcolm X. Now, the family of New York police officer Raymond Wood have shared Wood's deathbed letter claiming that the FBI and the New York Police Department conspired to kill Malcolm X. The daughters of Malcolm X have now called for the murder case to be reopened. The NYPD released a statement saying that they have provided all relevant records to the district attorney. The FBI has said nothing. From the BBC News:

The letter says the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) covered up details of the assassination on 21 February 1965 in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom, Upper Manhattan, according to Wood's family and their lawyer. Wood alleges that he was tasked with making sure that Malcolm X would have no door security in the building where he was due to speak in public[…]