Rubik's Connected Cube tells you how to solve it

Rubik's Connected Cube [Amazon] is a Rubik's cube with the internet in it, so that it may connect to an app on your phone which provides tips, "lessons", and the solution. Gizmodo's Andrew Liszewski reviewed it. He's OK with it, but not the $60 price tag.

It takes about an hour to work through all of the training in the app, and you'll probably have to go through it a few more times to memorize the process. After about a week of diligent practice I'm not there yet, but I can also see specific muscle memories setting in, and Speedcubing no longer seems like such a superhuman feat. I don't think I'm ever going to shatter world records, but I have zero doubt I'll be able to solve a Rubik's Cube on my own if I keep practicing.

The British edition is even better: instead of an app, it has a speaker inside it and just tuts when you do something wrong. Further mistakes and it sighs or mumbles a passive-aggressive remark.