Video tour of Buffalo Bill's house

Horror fan Chris Rowan recently purchased Buffalo Bill's house as seen in the Silence of the Lambs. In a video he made, he explains how it all came about and his plans for the famous Perryopolis, Pennsylvania property. (No, there's no well in the basement… yet.)

BuffaloBillsHouse.com:

Stay overnight at Buffalo Bill's House of horrors from the Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs. The historic property is set on two acres of lush landscape located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, (Fayette County) about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh. This unique property was featured extensively throughout the climactic finale of The Silence of the Lambs starring the Academy Award winning Best Actress, Jodie Foster (playing FBI Agent Clarice Starling) and featuring the deeply disturbing portrayal of serial killer "Buffalo Bill" played by veteran actor Ted Levine. The home still features many attributes that have remained unchanged since filming took place 30 years ago!

Take a look inside:

Bonus trivia: Did you know that Darla, aka Buffalo Bill's dog Precious, got her start in Pee-wee's Big Adventure as Pink Poodle?

screenshots via The Sisters Sold It and Silence of the Lambs