A video breakdown of mental illness in movie scenes

In this 40-minute video, Psychiatrist Eric Bender — who also works as a script consultant — breaks down mental health scenes in movies and TV. He gives examples of what accurate depictions of mental disorders and illnesses like Borderline, Psychopathy, Schizophrenia really look like.

If you don't want to watch the whole thing, I have a few takeaways here:

At at 0:31, BoJack Horseman shows an accurate depiction of social anxiety and therapy techniques that actually work when having a panic attack.

At 4:05, he breaks down Joker, which really overplays the idea that mental illness and violence issues are linked.

At 13:45, The Undoing — "Just because someone doesn't grieve the way we expect, doesn't make them a psychopath. But the lack of remorse seen again, and again, and again, and again — that could make someone a psychopath."