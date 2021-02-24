A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale on Amazon right now for a good price. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more.
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- useful stuff
This sink strainer is fun to clean
Once the OXO Good Grips sink strainer gets filled with food scraps, you can hold it over your trash can, compost bin, or photo of Ted Cruz and pop the gunk right out. I've been using mine for years. READ THE REST
Review of the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor
ETA Prime tested out the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor, which looks like a good way to play Nintendo Switch Games. It has stereo speakers and HDMI and USB C ports (so you can use it as a second laptop or smartphone display or even a primary display for a Raspberry Pi). READ THE REST
I've had this cheap robo-vacuum for a month — it sucks (in a good way)
After applying Amazon's discount, you can get this robot vacuum cleaner for a much lower price than other models. I've been using it for a month and it does a great of cleaning up cat fur, crumbs, and other micro-detritus. I'm surprised how gross our floors get after just a couple of days. When this… READ THE REST
Create your own home office with a portable desk divider that's $20 off
Sure, working from home was great for a while, but if you are finally feeling like you want to take back some of your privacy, that is totally understandable. Right now, The Fort: Freestanding Divider for Desks is on sale for $265, down from $285 when you use coupon code FORT20. It is an easy… READ THE REST
Keep your dog toasty and warm during walks with this heated vest
Whether you've just adopted a puppy to keep you company during quarantine, or even if you have a furry friend that's getting up there in age — it's important to make sure that they're staying warm during their outdoor time. This 5V Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Dog Vest is the perfect solution and your dog will… READ THE REST
This weighted blanket can stamp out your sleep troubles, and it's under $50
You've tried everything from mental exercises and relaxations to straight-up pharmaceuticals to combat your debilitating sleep issues. Who would've expected that that one of the best ways to get a sounder sleep was just a bit more weight? With sales surging and medical findings starting to back up the claims, now's a perfect time to… READ THE REST