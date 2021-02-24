Here are free plans for a flat-pack desk

Will Holman is the executive director at a nonprofit makerspace in Baltimore called Open Works. He let me know about a cool desk they've designed for low-income students learning from home:



We spent four months of Covid-related shutdown making 28,000 face shields from crowdsourced 3D-printed parts, a project we called Makers Unite. Four weeks ago, on January 20th, we launched a second Makers Unite project to address another critical community need: manufacturing free flat-pack desks for low-income students learning from home. We have received requests for desks from 73 different schools and community sites across Baltimore City. Our goal is to make at least 1,000 desks this semester to give young scholars a dignified place to work, protect their devices, and improve outcomes in the lowest-income schools in the city. Our first distribution was this past weekend, and we delivered 54 desks. Best of all, the design is open source, made on a CNC router, and is held together with just wedges and zipties. Plans have been downloaded over fifty times in 14 states and 4 different countries.



Donate a desk for a kid in need

Donate a matching stool for a kid in need

Download open source cut files and plans

Instructional assembly video

