Michael Andretti drives a winning car and the crowd eats it up (literally!)

A casino in Washington state owned by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe celebrated the opening of a car garage by racing two delicious-looking cars, and set two Guinness World Records for fastest edible vehicles in the process. The replica Formula One cars were each 91% cake (12 layers). Michael Andretti drove the winning (white) car, which sped along at 17.08 mph and traveled 349.81 feet, while the black car was driven by his father, Mario Andretti. The race was then celebrated by slicing and eating up the cars.
Via UPI