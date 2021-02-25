Beautiful 360 pan of the Mars Jezero crater

Gareth Branwyn

Enjoy this lovely 360 pan of the rim of Jezero crater, now home to the Perseverance rover. As one 'Tuber commented: "Pinch yourself and remember not to take for granted what we are actually looking at. Incredible stuff."

Image: Screengrab

Listen to the first audio recording of Mars (and see incredible video of the Perseverance rover landing)