Enjoy this lovely 360 pan of the rim of Jezero crater, now home to the Perseverance rover. As one 'Tuber commented: "Pinch yourself and remember not to take for granted what we are actually looking at. Incredible stuff."
Image: Screengrab
Beautiful 360 pan of the Mars Jezero crater
- Mars
- NASA
- rover Perseverance
- space exploration
