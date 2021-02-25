Jolly Volkswagen Jolly-Style Buggy is jolly

This VW based dune buggy is so darn cute! I would be afraid to hurt it!

Bring A Trailer:

This buggy is believed to have been built circa 1969 using a "Sand Rover" body from Poty Enterprises and a 1958 Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The car was acquired by its current owner in 2014 and has since been refurbished and modified in Jolly style. The body was refinished in a salmon color and the underside treated with Gravitex coating. Equipment includes a tasseled soft top, chrome headlights and taillights, wicker front seats, a column-mounted tachometer, and a stowable beach umbrella. Power is from a 1.5L flat-four equipped with an EMPI exhaust system and mated to a four-speed manual transaxle. Work performed during current ownership included replacing the wiring harness, windshield, steering wheel, tires, body-mounting hardware, transaxle-mounting brackets, and throwout bearing, in addition to adjusting the valves, cleaning the cylinders, and servicing the heads. This buggy is titled in California as a specially constructed vehicle and is offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner.

