@kyle_maclachlan Diane, it's 11:30 am, February 24th. Entering the town of TwinPeaks…and TikTok.Tag me in your duets today and I'll share some of my favorites 🌲☕️🚗

Kyle MacLachlan, who played Agent Cooper on Twin Peaks, hopped on his exercise bike to lip-sync the iconic scene in which he drives into the town of Twin Peaks while dictating to his assistant, Diane.

Here's the original, which aired only yesterday, on February 24, 1989: