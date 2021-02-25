Man enthusiastically removes 5-foot snake from attic while balancing on beams

Snake catcher Luke Huntley obviously loves his job. After catching a venomous red-bellied black snake in a Queensland, Australia attic while balancing on narrow beams (which were surrounded by flooring), he smiles widely and says, "Beautiful! That was so much fun. That was the most fun I've had catching a snake in ages." Although in the video he estimates the snake's length to be 4 1/2 feet, he later tells Yahoo! that it was five feet long.

Red-bellied black snakes are typically 4.1-feet in length, according to Wikipedia.