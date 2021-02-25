Marjorie Taylor Greene flaunts her intolerance by hanging big ugly sign near her office

After Rep. Marie Newman (D), whose office is across the hall from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q), tweeted a video Wednesday of herself putting up a transgender pride flag (strategically placed so that Greene would see it every time she opened her door), Greene shot back with a sign that says, 'There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. 'Trust The Science.'"

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, had put up the flag "in protest over Greene's opposition to a LGBTQ rights bill," according to NBC News.

From NBC News:

Earlier in the day, Greene attempted to block the legislation, which is set for consideration Thursday, with a motion to adjourn. She tweeted that the move was "to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!" According to the bill's sponsor, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., the bill would amend existing federal civil rights laws and prohibit "discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community in the areas of employment, education, credit, jury service, federal funding, housing, and public accommodations." … Greene tweeted, "As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters' bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams."

Later in the day, tweets from other lawmakers weighed in:

This is sad and I'm sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Thank you, @RepMarieNewman . From the mom of one trans kid to another, we will pass the #EqualityAct —for Evie, for Janak, for thousands more to be able to fully be who they are. So glad to welcome you to Congress. ✊🏾❤️ https://t.co/RazHguydUr — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 25, 2021