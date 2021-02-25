My gaming keyboard is still going strong a year later

I still like this Red Dragon gaming keyboard.

A year ago I told you I liked the Red Dragon K552 keyboard. I have had friends tempt me with crazy-ass gaming devices they are trying, but this cheap and clunky Red Dragon KB keeps on working for me, and changing its LED colors.

This keyboard has taken a good amount of punishment over the course of this long pandemic. Fortnite has remained one of my favorite ways to not get bored out of my skull. Sometimes I win.

I don't think it is ALL the keyboard, but it certainly helps.

Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard RGB LED Rainbow Backlit Wired Keyboard with Red Switches for Windows Gaming PC (87 Keys, Black) via Amazon