New York prosecutors have Trump's tax returns

CNN reports that the Manhattan district attorney's office finally has its hands on Trump's taxes. Prosecutors' years-long battle to see what lurks in the man's finances is finally at its end.

The millions of pages of documents, sources say, contain Trump's tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement agreements, documents relating to the preparation and review of tax returns, and work papers and communications related to the tax returns.

There's a lot of "perp walk time!" type commentary on the internet, complete with Trump shooped into a prison uniform. But readers, let me tell you, that stuff is a left/liberal mirror for QAnon-brain and it's not likely to happen.

The best we can reasonably hope for is him pleading to one count of tax evasion or somesuch and a trivial non-custodial sentence that will immediately become the crown jewel in the extended Witch Hunt mythos.

Elite impunity is the norm in the U.S., and the very elite Cy Vance, Manhattan's D.A., is famous for working to get pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's punishment downgraded, to the open disgust of the judge in the case. Neither he nor anyone else likely to be in his shoes is eager to put Trump in an orange jumpsuit. All the same, vote accordingly when the opportunity comes.