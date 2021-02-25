Parking lot troll shouts at woman "Kamala Harris is a man!" and BLM "kills children" then asks to be doxxed

Wow, here's the original. I had no idea her daughter was Black. These 2 racists are a shit-stain on our country especially Weird Al over here lookin like she robbed a methadone clinic. Please share this with the press. This racism has to end!!! https://t.co/8YGrLHWogW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, in a Florida parking lot, this maskless woman and her grinning sidekick (wearing a Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong shirt) seem to be upset about a Biden bumper sticker, so they start bugging the driver by telling her "Kamala Harris is a man" and asking her if she is part of BLM or antifa and "kills children." When the driver tells the parking lot troll that her harassment is going to be posted online, the troll holds her arms in the air and cries out, "Dox me! Dox me!"

[thanks, Patrick!]