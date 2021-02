Rep. Marie Newman responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's anti-transgender sign with this takeaway: "She's welcome to her sign. No one is buying it, and it's not science."

I am immensely proud of my daughter.



Our transgender flag not only represents her but the millions of Americans that deserve not to be bullied or discriminated against by anyone – let alone a sitting member of Congress.



Enough with the hate, let's pass the #EqualityAct. pic.twitter.com/QKDJuJxz2q — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

Greene hung her sign on the wall across from Newman's office yesterday after Newman had put up a transgender pride flag in the same hall. Newman, whose daughter is transgender, was inspired to put up the flag after Greene had opposed the Equality Act. In case you missed the anti-transgender sign incident: