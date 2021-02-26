This zipper case is perfect for protecting pencils and pens when you carry them in a backpack or suitcase. It has an interior mesh pocket for a small eraser. I bought them for my daughters and ended up getting one for myself, too.
An excellent and inexpensive hard case for pens and pencils
Good price on a 12-pack of bar towels
A set of twelve white terrycloth 16 x 9 inch bar towels (aka bar mops) are on sale on Amazon right now for a good price. They come in other colors, too, but cost a bit more. READ THE REST
This sink strainer is fun to clean
Once the OXO Good Grips sink strainer gets filled with food scraps, you can hold it over your trash can, compost bin, or photo of Ted Cruz and pop the gunk right out. I've been using mine for years. READ THE REST
Review of the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor
ETA Prime tested out the Pixio 15.6" portable gaming monitor, which looks like a good way to play Nintendo Switch Games. It has stereo speakers and HDMI and USB C ports (so you can use it as a second laptop or smartphone display or even a primary display for a Raspberry Pi). READ THE REST
This STEM learning kit is perfect for kids that doesn't feel like learning
The best toys are the ones with an extended shelf life. While you can do a puzzle once, it doesn't always have the same spark when you solve it the second, third, or fourteenth time. That's why a lot of project kits start to lose their luster once all the projects are completed. One way… READ THE REST
13 courses that will teach you American Sign Language for just $35
English and Spanish top the list as the first and second most used languages in the United States, but what's the third? As your mind sprints through options like French, Chinese, or Japanese, there's a good chance you might not nail it on the first try. According to expert Trudy Suggs, the third most used… READ THE REST
AudioWow takes audio recording to new heights — in the size of a matchbox
If you're a musician, a podcast host, or any sort of audio content creator, you already know the drill. You record performances using your prime equipment, save your master files, then dump all of your content on your computer's audio workstation to create a proper mix. Up until now, there hasn't really been a better… READ THE REST