I was kind of shocked to see how dark and dystopian these British school childrens' visions of the year 2000 were. But then, it was a time of intense Cold War tensions. As a kid growing up in that era, I frequent had nuclear annihilation dreams. And with predictions like "Funerals through a computer" and "People will be regarded as statistics," it's not like they were wrong.
Image: Screengrab
Kids in the 1960s predicting the 21st century is dark AF
I was kind of shocked to see how dark and dystopian these British school childrens' visions of the year 2000 were. But then, it was a time of intense Cold War tensions. As a kid growing up in that era, I frequent had nuclear annihilation dreams. And with predictions like "Funerals through a computer" and "People will be regarded as statistics," it's not like they were wrong.