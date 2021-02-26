Massachusetts school administrator resigns after calling colleague a "kike" on live TV and referring to himself as "an Archie Bunker"

In Lowell, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Robert Hoey, Jr., an elected member of the city's School Committee, was hosting his live cable access talk show "City Life" when he referred to a former public school board employee as a "kike."

"We lost the kike, I mean the Jewish guy. I hate to say it but that's what people used to say behind his back – Gary Frisch … He was the guy in charge of our budget," Hoey said.

From the Boston Globe:

About eight minutes later, Hoey attempted to offer an explanation, saying, "I said a bad name," and "I shouldn't say those nasty names about people." "I'm an Archie Bunker, OK?" Hoey said, referencing the conservative, working-class character in the 1970s sitcom "All in the Family" who was driven to distraction by the anti-war youth culture of the time. "So, I do say some crazy stuff," he said later. "I love when they say, "Black lives matter.' I like to say, 'How about Puerto Ricans? How about white guys? Do we matter?'"

Many people called for Hoey's resignation and the Jewish Journal reports that he finally obliged this morning in a Facebook video. From the Jewish Journal: