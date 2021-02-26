The most normal speaker at CPAC is a Japanese cult member whose leader is the reincarnated Buddha from Venus

Happy Science is Japan's antisocial far-right cult. And Jay Aeva is a believer and former executive of Happy Science. The image shows Jay Aeva, who played a leading role in the cult event in 1992. Jay Aeba does not explain his career in Happy Science and leaves it ambiguous. https://t.co/fsDpGPNOBq pic.twitter.com/v5FsdwQhzS

I was beginning to think everyone speaking at CPAC was a kook, but then I read that Japan conservative Hiroaki "Jay" Aeba will be there to supply some good old-fashioned common sense at the conference.

From Vice:

What isn't mentioned is the central role Aeba plays in a Japanese cult called Happy Science, whose leader believes he is the Messiah and sells "miracle cures" for COVID-19.

"Happy Science is a Japanese cult run by a man who claims to be the incarnation of multiple Gods while pretending to channel the psychic spirits of anyone from Quetzalcoatl to Bashar al-Assad to Natalie Portman," Sarah Hightower, a researcher and expert on Japanese cults, told VICE News.

…

Happy Science was founded in October 1986 by Ryuho Okawa, a former Wall Street trader who claims to be the reincarnated form of Buddha, who himself was the reincarnated form of El Cantare, a god from Venus who created life on earth millions of years ago. Happy Science was officially recognized as a religious group in Japan in 1991, quickly gained a huge following, and made Okawa a very rich man. One estimate from 1991 put the group's annual revenues at around $45 million.