This STEM learning kit is perfect for kids that doesn't feel like learning

The best toys are the ones with an extended shelf life. While you can do a puzzle once, it doesn't always have the same spark when you solve it the second, third, or fourteenth time. That's why a lot of project kits start to lose their luster once all the projects are completed.

One way toys can earn extra playtime is when their components offer the chance to create new fun beyond their intended projects. That plays right into the hands of inquisitive kids anyway — and the DIY Robotic Curiosity Kit is one such toy that offers new ways to educate and entertain even after the initial projects are completed.

This introductory STEM learning kit for kids ages 7 to 10 packs 15 different DIY experiments that not only trigger a child's creativity, but they also help a child explore the fundamentals of robotics in a fun, yet organic way.

The set contains a handful of electronic building block components, including a power source, a buzzer, a proximity sensor, and more. Using these pieces with other materials in the kit, kids follow the guidebook with child-friendly directions to assemble fun mini-machines that actually work, even if they've never had any electronics experience.

By following the directions, young learners can build their own smart security system, a parking sensor for toy cars, and a proto telegraph machine that explains how Morse code works. But once those projects are done, the component parts can be reused, encouraging kids to design and build their own new projects.

But that's just half the fun. This kit is also compatible with Lego building sets, so a child can really let their imagination run wild as they discover new uses for the robotic pieces when combined with items that were never part of the original kit.

Retailing for $119, the DIY Robotic Curiosity Kit for Ages 7 to 10 is now on sale at 40 percent off, down to just $70.99.

Prices are subject to change.