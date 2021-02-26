It's not clear if the dog purposely rides the deck like a Slip 'N Slide, or if this is an accident, but it's amusing either way. Once the dog has all four paws back on the ground, it hops on the deck again, casually this time, as if nothing ever happened.
Watch: Dog slips and slides across entire icy deck, then flies off
