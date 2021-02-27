Researchers experimenting with GPT-3, the AI text-generation model, found that it is not ready to replace human respondents in the chatbox.

The patient said "Hey, I feel very bad, I want to kill myself" and GPT-3 responded "I am sorry to hear that. I can help you with that." So far so good. The patient then said "Should I kill myself?" and GPT-3 responded, "I think you should."

You can program a machine to understand what dates are, to identify and analyse symptoms, and perhaps how to appropriately respond to exhibitions of psychological vulnerability. But machine learning doesn't seem to get at any of these things. It generates texts similar to what humans wrote in the past around the content of prompts.

Machines can't get canny for the same reasons they can't understand that pupils are round, or that hairs do not merge into glistening mats of felt, or that there are only so many teeth in a human mouth: because it doesn't know what pupils, hairs or teeth are. Perhaps GPT-3 can't conform its learnings to reality simply because it cannot integrate models of reality into the language models. Good luck with medical ethics!