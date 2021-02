Days after one former aide accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of forcing a kiss on her, another says the 63-year-old Democrat asked her she "had ever been with an older man" [New York Times] while they were alone in his office.

The 25-year-old, according to the Times, said the Democratic governor had asked her a series of personal questions, including stating that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s, which Bennett interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.