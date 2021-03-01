An artist sculpts an entire town in 1/6th scale

Michael Garman is a Colorado Springs legend. Old Colorado City is home to his Magic Town, a 1/6th scale "sculptural theater" that he built by himself over the past 30 years — 3,000 square feet of it.

The details he's built into this project, from the trash and rats in the alleyways to the fully furnished rooms you can peer into through the windows, are mind-boggling. He describes his work as "sculptural biography." Garman was a self-described vagabond for years, hanging out in "the wino districts" of cities across the US and Central America. Magic Town is his encapsulated memories of the people, situations, and architecture he encountered along the way.



Image: Screengrab



