Florida man drowns searching for golf ball

A man playing golf in Florida drowned Sunday while trying to find a lost ball, reports the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department.

According to investigators, 74-year-old Hermilo Jazmines and a friend were playing golf at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club. At about 7:37AM, Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green. Jazmines' golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water. Deputies searched the nearby wooded area and assisted Oldsmar Fire Department in searching the edge of the pond. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office dive team responded and located Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter. He was pronounced deceased on scene.