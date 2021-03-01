In case you missed any of the myriad Andrew Cuomo scandals in the last couple of weeks, John Oliver lays it all out here in a biting nutshell (starts at :30). From the "famously unpleasant" New York governor's outrageous decision to send Covid-19 patients into nursing homes to accusations of sexual harassment from two former aides – not to mention quotes Cuomo made up and a cringe-y vaccination stunt mixed in for good measure – Oliver blasts the "colossal asshole" with a bulleted list of Cuomo's disgraceful wrongdoings in under four minutes. In the process, he asks, "What the fuck is wrong with you?"
John Oliver skewers Andrew Cuomo and asks, 'What the f**k is wrong with you?'
