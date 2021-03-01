John Oliver skewers Andrew Cuomo and asks, 'What the f**k is wrong with you?'

In case you missed any of the myriad Andrew Cuomo scandals in the last couple of weeks, John Oliver lays it all out here in a biting nutshell (starts at :30). From the "famously unpleasant" New York governor's outrageous decision to send Covid-19 patients into nursing homes to accusations of sexual harassment from two former aides – not to mention quotes Cuomo made up and a cringe-y vaccination stunt mixed in for good measure – Oliver blasts the "colossal asshole" with a bulleted list of Cuomo's disgraceful wrongdoings in under four minutes. In the process, he asks, "What the fuck is wrong with you?"