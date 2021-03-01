Oscar-winning anime Spirited Away is headed for the stage

Though My Neighbor Totoro will always be the favorite of die-hards, 2001's Oscar-winning Spirited Away is often regarded as Hayao Miyazaki's masterpiece. Now an adaptation, written and directed by Tony Award winner John Caird (Les Miserables), is heading to the stage.

Both 22-year-old pop star-turned-actress Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, best known for her voice work on the anime Your Name, have been cast in a dual role for the lead character Chihiro.

Spirited Away will premiere at Toho's Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, in February 2022. Fingers crossed it will tour in the States.