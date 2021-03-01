Stryx, the too-good-to-last satanic '70s variety show

In the 1970s, Italian television writer-director Enzo Trapani heeded a call with destiny. Literally.

"In an interview with Sorrisi e Canzoni, the Italian equivalent of TV Guide, [Trapani] claimed that he had gotten an odd call in the middle of the night. A man talking in a courteous and measured tone apologized for calling at such an ungodly hour, then complained about the lack of representation "he" had on national TV. He asked why nobody was writing a show about "him." "You see," he concluded, feigning embarrassment, "I am the devil." via Atlas Obscura

And so began Stryx, the weirdest variety show in television history. In place of the wholesome Colgate smiles of American variety shows of that era, Stryx featured Medieval sets, topless dancers, imps, Paganism, mock human sacrifice, palm readings, scenes from the underworld, cameos by the devil, and disco. The musical performances included artists like Amanda Lear gyrating with goblins and Grace Jones caressing pelts in the netherworld.

Apparently, viewers of RAI, the Italian public broadcasting station that aired Stryx, weren't cool with satan and titties. After the station became inundated with protests and angry letters, they pulled the plug after only six episodes (a seventh exists but never aired).

After Stryx, Trapani briefly worked on a fairy tale series called C'era Due Volte (Twice Upon a Time) with porn star politician Cicciolina before ultimately committing suicide in 1989.