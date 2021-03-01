Watch cute baby rescue stoat meet another stoat for the first time

Kevin Reome

This tiny stoat is very fun to watch. (What in the hell is a stoat?) Oh, easy. It's another term for an ermine. (A what?) A short-tailed kind of a weasel, in the mustelids family of carnivorous varmints that includes badgers, otters, ferrets, martens, minks, and wolverines, among others. 7-12 inches long and Disney-character cute. Make your day better and watch Whisper and Stuart meet.